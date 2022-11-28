Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.
“The renewal service at selected post office branches remains available. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch pay the licence renewal fee and leave with the new disc immediately.
“The post office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and businesses. This entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer,” said Kruger.
What do I need to renew my licence?
To renew a car licence online you'll need the following:
- ID copies must be certified (certification not older than 3 months)
- The application must be signed
- Proof of address must not be older than 3 months.
If you renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply:
- The proxy letter must be on the company letterhead and signed by the proxy
- BRNC form must be attached (this is the Business Register Number form — essentially, it is an ID document for businesses)
- The ID of the proxy must be certified
- Proof of address of the company must be submitted.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Post Office encourages motorists in remote areas to renew their car licences online
Image: Denis Droppa
The SA Post Office (Sapo) has encouraged motorists who live in remote areas or lead busy lives to make use of its online platform to renew their car licences.
The online platform for renewing car licences was launched earlier this year, and more than 58,000 motorists have already used it to renew their licences.
The Western Cape is the only province where the service is unavailable.
Renewal can be done at any time on any device
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said transactions on the licence renewal platform can be done at any time on any device.
“You can complete the transaction 24/7 from any online device. It also saves you money, there is no charge if you collect the new licence from a nearby post office, and only R75 for delivery to your address,” the post office said.
Catch a train and sort out your car - you can now get your driver’s licence or pay fines at the Gautrain station
Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.
“The renewal service at selected post office branches remains available. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch pay the licence renewal fee and leave with the new disc immediately.
“The post office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and businesses. This entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer,” said Kruger.
What do I need to renew my licence?
To renew a car licence online you'll need the following:
If you renew a company-owned vehicle, the following requirements apply:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
The best places to renew your car licence
Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations
Corruption at licensing centres 'receiving urgent attention' — Mbalula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos