The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Monday congratulated its head of technology and solutions delivery (TSD) Intikhab Shaik for winning the Institute of Information Technology Professionals SA's president’s award.
Shaik last week won the visionary chief information officer of the year award.
The award recognises a person with overall responsibility for IT strategy and application in an organisation who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using it to support, grow and transform a business and establish best practice in implementing technology solutions.
Sars said this accomplishment was noteworthy as Shaik’s work was compared against industry peers in the private and public sectors.
“The determination that his performance is unmatched and stands head and shoulders above all others is testament to the quality of his technology leadership. It was during Covid-19 that the genius of Shaik and his team shone the brightest,” Sars said.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said during the various levels of lockdown, Shaik and his team designed and implemented more than 40 digital in-house solutions that enabled Sars to continue to deliver its services to taxpayers and collect revenue due.
“The continued operation of Sars during this time was measurably enabled through the technology platform built by the TSD team under Intikhab’s leadership.
“This contributed measurably to the economy of the country functioning despite the severe restrictions imposed during Covid-19. We are immensely proud of this contribution and believe this public recognition is well deserved.”
He said the capability of Sars to use data science, artificial intelligence and enabling technology innovation is best demonstrated by the implementation of auto-assessments that covered more than four-million taxpayers.
Accolade for Sars head of technology and solutions delivery Intikhab Shaik
