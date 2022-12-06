South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding to start on Tuesday afternoon

06 December 2022 - 16:37
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, while stage 2 load-shedding will take place from 5am to 4pm until further notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 will take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice, Eskom announced on Tuesday.

On Monday the power utility said load-shedding would be reduced to stage 2 on Tuesday at 5am until further notice.  

It said load-shedding is being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the need to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish dam levels at pumped storage schemes.

“We have 4,394MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,880MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.

“The refuelling and maintenance outage starting this week, as well as the long-term operation project of unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, together with the October chimney failure that forced three generation units offline at Kusile power station, will further reduce capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load-shedding during the next six to 12 months.”

TimesLIVE

