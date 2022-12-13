A late night protest on the N2 freeway in Durban resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres strewn across the road.
The crash happened in the vicinity of Chesterville at about 10pm.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a team was dispatched to the scene, where they found burning tyres and other debris on the road.
“Paramedics arrived at the hostile scene just after 10pm to find the road littered with rubbish and burning tyres. Two vehicles had collided while trying to avoid the obstruction.”
Jamieson said paramedics found a man, woman and a seven-year-old boy had suffered injuries.
“Together with Roadstar Towing, the patients and vehicle were moved to a safer location further up the N2 freeway.
“The family were then stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.
“SAPS and metro police were in attendance and dealing with the protesters when paramedics left the scene.”
The stretch of freeway, near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange, has become notorious for such attacks.
A month ago an elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee robbers in the vicinity of Chesterville.
Three months ago a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks. She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty Fidelity security manager stopped to assist.
In another incident Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South African Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction. He had to hide in bushes next to the N2 when he was attacked.
Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes
