Soccer

Argentina have worked out where to hurt Croatia, says Scaloni

13 December 2022 - 09:42 By Rohith Nair
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina enjoy a light moment in their training session in Doha, Qatar on December 12 2022.
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina enjoy a light moment in their training session in Doha, Qatar on December 12 2022.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semifinals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday.

Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shoot-outs in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

“They have troubled many national teams. I won't mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we've analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't,” Scaloni said on the eve of the first semifinal at Lusail Stadium.

“We try to give it all on the pitch. Sometimes luck can be on your side. If we have a good performance, we'll have an easier road to reach our objective. But this is football, this is sport, so sometimes the best team may not win.”

When pressed on Croatia's veteran midfielder Luka Modrić, who is still going strong at the age of 37, Scaloni said it was a pleasure to watch him play.

“He's a role model for so many of us — not just because of his talent but also his behaviour,” Scaloni said.

“All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him.”

Scaloni said both Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul would be fit and missing the suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel would not be a problem.

“We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing.

“We won't change our style beyond the system and that's what we're going to do. During the game we will of course make decisions [based on situations] and rise to the challenge.”

Scaloni was also asked about the criticism directed at Argentina after their players' “unsporting behaviour” after their shoot-out win over the Netherlands.

COMMENT | Safa’s ‘funny valley’ has a mountain to climb to scale heights like Morocco’s

Morocco’s World Cup success has shone a bright spotlight on Safa’s inadequacies and lack of productivity
Sport
19 hours ago

“The previous game was played the way we had to play — that's football. Sometimes things like arguments can happen, but that's all. That's why there's a referee.

“We need to put an end to this idea that Argentina behave like this. We lost to Saudi Arabia and didn't say anything.

“We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour from [Lionel] Messi, [Leandro] Paredes, Neymar — who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana. I'm really not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour.”

Messi was also singled out in some quarters for his post-match behaviour but defender Nicolas Tagliafico praised his captain's influence on the team.

“He's always been like this, he's our captain and leader, pushing and motivating us. We have a special advantage when he's on the pitch, he's a great source of motivation,” Tagliafico said.

“With everyone's support, we try to work in the same direction and achieve our dream. That's the most beautiful thing to do with Messi by our side.”

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times

All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times.
Sport
2 days ago

Croatia have no plan to man-mark Argentina superstar Messi

Croatia will not attempt to stop Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by man-marking him but instead will focus on immobilising the entire team in their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Tough Croatia the roadblock between Argentina and World Cup final dream

Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, came into the World Cup as one of the favourites but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Roger De Sa waits on Iran's FA to see if he and Queiroz still have a job

Roger De Sa's future with the Iran national team is hanging in the balance and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Spirit of 2018': France driven by 'collective force' as old guard lead way

Didier Deschamps made only one late substitution as France beat England 2-1 in a nerve-racking World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, but the defending ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Why shouldn't we dream?': Regragui urges Morocco to aim for the trophy

Walid Regragui's dream of his Morocco team becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists came true on Saturday but he said they can go even ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Love them or hate them, Morocco are flying the African flag

As the World Cup unfolds and Morocco continue to defy the odds, Africa has a reason to celebrate
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  2. All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times Soccer
  3. Who is a better coach than Pitso? Here's who he thinks it is Soccer
  4. Floyd Mayweather takes on SA boxing promoter over nonpayment Sport
  5. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala