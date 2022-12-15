South Africa

Case of men arrested for alleged racial attack postponed

Christmas behind bars awaits alleged assailants

15 December 2022 - 15:51
Two men arrested for an alleged racial assault in Pretoria East last Sunday will remain in custody until after Christmas, when they will apply for bail after their case was postponed on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Two men who were arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Pretoria East in an alleged racial attack will only apply for bail on December 28 after their case was postponed on Thursday.

The two appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.

They allegedly assaulted 30-year-old Thato Lepinka at the parking lot of Willow Way Shopping Centre in the early hours of December 11.

When the men first appeared on Tuesday the court ordered that their identities be withheld until an identity parade had been concluded.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police found the victim and the two suspects at the scene allegedly still continuing with their assault.

“Since the victim was unable to give a formal statement, he arranged with the police to come to the police station later that day to give a statement. The police also arranged for the victim’s brother to come collect him. Other supporting statements and the necessary video footage were collected and registered as evidence,” said Muridili.

A recorded video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, police are investigating allegations that officers who responded to the incident failed to act immediately while the crime was being committed in their presence.

TimesLIVE

