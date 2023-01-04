South Africa

Five people die in multiple vehicle crash on N3 in Free State

04 January 2023 - 08:19
Five people died on the N3 in the Free State on January 3.
Five people died, three are in critical condition and three sustained minor injuries following a four-vehicle collision on the N3 between the Frankfort and Vrede interchange near the Wilge toll plaza on Tuesday.

Free State department of police, roads and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said it is alleged a Nissan Almera was trying to overtake a taxi in the fast lane when it hit the taxi from behind on a corner.

The driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle and crashed head-on into an Audi travelling in the opposite direction. A Ford Ranger also collided with the Almera.

“It is reported four people died on the scene and one was declared dead at the hospital. Six people were injured,” she said.

“Those who were critically injured were rushed to the Frankfort Hospital,” she said.

MEC of the department William Bulwane sent condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“Traffic volumes are expected to rise over the next few days as motorists return to their places of work and schools reopen on January 11.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution, make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and drive with minimum speed because speed kills. Road users are encouraged to obey the rules and regulations of the road at all times. Road safety is every person's responsibility. Losing one life on our roads is one too many,” said Bulwane.

More than 140 deaths on KZN roads since start of festive season

More than 140 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the festive season, says premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
News
1 week ago

N3 highway closed after multiple vehicle crash in Free State

The north- and southbound lanes on the N3 highway have been closed after a serious multiple vehicle crash in the Free State on Tuesday.
News
18 hours ago

One dead, four injured in Sani Pass crash

One person was killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged down Sani Pass, between KwaZulu-Natal and the Lesotho ...
News
23 hours ago
