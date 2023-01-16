South Africa

Joburg starts repairs to roads damaged by floods

Plan kicks into operation as engineers tackle December downpour mess

16 January 2023 - 09:58 By TimesLIVE
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The Florida Lake area in Roodepoort was one of many hit by severe flooding in December 2022. Roads were washed away and streets temporarily closed. File photo.
The Florida Lake area in Roodepoort was one of many hit by severe flooding in December 2022. Roads were washed away and streets temporarily closed. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A regional project plan aimed at repairing the severe flood damage caused to Joburg’s roads late last year kicks into high gear this week.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRSA) seven regional depots will operate at full capacity from Monday morning, with teams prioritising flooding remedial work according to the established plan.

JRA acting CEO Louis Nel said interventions had been put together by the City of Johannesburg disaster management team that pulled together the JRA and other entities with provincial administration to carry out full flood damage assessments across all the city’s damaged areas between December 28 and 31 last year.

“The JRA has developed a regional project plan outlining exact areas, the identified flood damage and the interventions required along with responsible departments and time frames,” Nel said.

He said throughout the festive period JRA standby teams worked to ensure affected areas were safe for road users, while monitoring infrastructure damage.

Work on collapsed Roodepoort bridge to start this quarter

Rehabilitation work on the Kilburn Street bridge in Discovery, Roodepoort, is scheduled to start in the first quarter of this year. The structure ...
News
4 days ago

“Roads and bridges that have deteriorated and become unsafe have been closed to traffic  and, where necessary, traffic diversion plans have been implemented.

“Where road infrastructure reconstruction and rehabilitation is required, JRA’s planning engineers together with appointed consultants will finalise site inspections and assessments.”

Nel said new designs and specifications will be developed and budget requirements with time frames put in place with the aim of appointing contractors to undertake the required remedial work. This would all have to be done within available budget constraints.

Plans for the city are as follows:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse inspects areas affected by floods

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and her delegation spent Friday assessing progress in cleanups and humanitarian responses assisting victims of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hailstorms hit west of Johannesburg, leaving thousands without power

City Power has dispatched teams to attend to multiple power outages in the west of Johannesburg, in particular Roodepoort, after the area was hit by ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods

Soweto residents are still picking up the pieces after heavy rain brought floods in Gauteng at the weekend.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Now Cape Town in the poo as Durban vows to clean up for Easter News

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...