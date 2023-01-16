A regional project plan aimed at repairing the severe flood damage caused to Joburg’s roads late last year kicks into high gear this week.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRSA) seven regional depots will operate at full capacity from Monday morning, with teams prioritising flooding remedial work according to the established plan.
JRA acting CEO Louis Nel said interventions had been put together by the City of Johannesburg disaster management team that pulled together the JRA and other entities with provincial administration to carry out full flood damage assessments across all the city’s damaged areas between December 28 and 31 last year.
“The JRA has developed a regional project plan outlining exact areas, the identified flood damage and the interventions required along with responsible departments and time frames,” Nel said.
He said throughout the festive period JRA standby teams worked to ensure affected areas were safe for road users, while monitoring infrastructure damage.
Joburg starts repairs to roads damaged by floods
Plan kicks into operation as engineers tackle December downpour mess
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Work on collapsed Roodepoort bridge to start this quarter
“Roads and bridges that have deteriorated and become unsafe have been closed to traffic and, where necessary, traffic diversion plans have been implemented.
“Where road infrastructure reconstruction and rehabilitation is required, JRA’s planning engineers together with appointed consultants will finalise site inspections and assessments.”
Nel said new designs and specifications will be developed and budget requirements with time frames put in place with the aim of appointing contractors to undertake the required remedial work. This would all have to be done within available budget constraints.
Plans for the city are as follows:
