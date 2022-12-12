South Africa

WATCH | Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods

12 December 2022 - 21:22 By Kayleen Morgan
Soweto residents are still picking up the pieces after heavy rain brought floods in Gauteng at the weekend.

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg MMC Mlungisi Mabaso visited affected areas, including Protea Glen, Kliptown and Nancefield to assess the damage.

Kubayi called for a state of disaster to be declared in Gauteng. “We thought there was no need for a disaster to be declared, but since coming here we’ve agreed it’s needed so it can activate the necessary departments [needed for assistance].”

So far, almost 2,000 households in Soweto are estimated to have been affected by downpours, according to Mabaso, with more than 1,000 in Protea South.

Cop who died in Soweto flash floods was 'ever smiling and positive'

Ever-smiling and quiet. This is how a colleague and former mentor in the police described W/O Ntsako Pataka whose body was recovered in Soweto, ...
8 hours ago

The West Rand and Alexandra were hardest hit by the torrential rain, while the South African Weather service issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday.

Kubayi said she was concerned about Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as more rain is expected during the week.

Forty-six families have been moved to a Nancefield community hall while teams have been dispatched to help relocate Kliptown residents. Kubayi added that a meeting with municipalities would take place on Tuesday to compile a report on the extent of the damage.

“We’re going to add temporary structures where necessary and put together a team with national, provincial and local [government] that will do full assessments to determine whether families will receive vouchers to assist with rebuilding their homes or if they need new permanent structures.”

Joburg Roads Agency assessing road damage after flooding

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is assessing structural damage to flooded roads in the city after heavy rains which destroyed infrastructure and lives.
11 hours ago

Rain forecast for most parts of South Africa over the next week

With the exception of parts of the Northern and Western Cape, most parts of the country will experience wet weather for the next seven days, ...
11 hours ago

Joburg EMS overstretched as rescue efforts continue in flood-hit areas

Johannesburg emergency management services teams have been deployed to several parts of the city where flooding has been reported.
3 days ago

‘I’m hoping someone wakes me and it’s all been a terrible dream’: Jukskei River tragedy survivors speak

When Zikhona Rengoe saw a huge wave of water heading down the Jukskei River she thought she was safe because she was on the bank -but seconds later ...
1 day ago
