POLL | Do you think unofficial traffic pointsmen are helpful during load-shedding?

Municipalities plan to remove civilians who direct motorists

17 January 2023 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
Unofficial pointsmen who direct traffic during load-shedding are in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Civilians taking on the role of traffic officers by directing motorists during load-shedding are in the spotlight as the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) says it has deployed officers to remove unofficial pointsmen.

Videos showing unofficial pointsmen directing traffic during power outages were circulating on social media this week. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was removing unofficial pointsmen directing traffic at intersections where robots were not working.

Speaking on Power 98.7, Fihla said unofficial pointsmen directing traffic posed a risk and they “endanger” the lives of pedestrians.

“If an accident should occur at an intersection where these people are controlling traffic, the city won’t be liable for damages or injuries.”

Fihla previously said the department can’t send traffic officers to every intersection during load-shedding.

“Our challenge is manpower, so we can’t have every officer at every intersection and every corner,” he said. 

“Due to our responsibilities when it comes to crime prevention, bylaw enforcement and attending to life-threatening emergencies, we can’t be at every corner.”

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told 702  there was a plan to train members of the community to assist in controlling traffic during blackouts. 

