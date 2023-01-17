Speaking on Power 98.7, Fihla said unofficial pointsmen directing traffic posed a risk and they “endanger” the lives of pedestrians.
POLL | Do you think unofficial traffic pointsmen are helpful during load-shedding?
Municipalities plan to remove civilians who direct motorists
Image: Antonio Muchave
Civilians taking on the role of traffic officers by directing motorists during load-shedding are in the spotlight as the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) says it has deployed officers to remove unofficial pointsmen.
Videos showing unofficial pointsmen directing traffic during power outages were circulating on social media this week.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was removing unofficial pointsmen directing traffic at intersections where robots were not working.
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told 702 there was a plan to train members of the community to assist in controlling traffic during blackouts.
