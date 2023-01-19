Pupils from poorer schools fared better in 2022 matric exams

A total of 169,903 grade 12 pupils attending quintile 1-3 schools (the poorest schools) and 93,899 from quintile 4 and 5 schools (wealthy schools) achieved a bachelor’s pass in last year’s matric exams.
The percentage of pupils from the poorest schools achieving a bachelor’s pass increased from 61% in 2021 to 64.4% while bachelor passes produced by pupils from affluent schools dropped from 38.2% to 35.6% over the same period.
Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli was delivering the technical report on the results for the class of 2022 at the Mosaiek Church in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will announce the overall pass rate and provincial pass rates on Thursday evening.
Mweli said: “The secret is that if we want to change the fortunes of the country, the investment has to be in the main in communities of children who come from the poor and unemployed people of our country.”
He said the good news was that those who started school at the age of seven still performed at the required level.
For the first time, none of the 75 education districts had a pass rate below 50%.
Four districts achieved a 60%-69% pass rate while 31 had a 70%-79% pass rate and 40 achieved between 80% and 100%.
Mweli said some provinces improved their pass rates by as much as 6.2% compared to 2021 while others improved by 5.3%.
A total of 17 schools produced a pass rate of between 0% and 19%, including two quintile four and five schools.
At least 71.2%, or 448,392, of social grant recipients passed with 197,734 achieving a bachelor’s pass.
The 111 prisoners who wrote matric achieved a pass rate of 95.9% including 59 who achieved a bachelor’s pass.
Mweli said: “Somebody said the prisoners performed better than learners out there.”
He said the overall class of 2022 was “possibly the worst-affected class in relation to the effects of Covid-19”.
“Despite the challenges, the class of 2022 has demonstrated the resilience and resolve to overcome the odds. The system has shown significant improvements across all areas.”
Meanwhile, in an interview on MorningLIVE on Thursday, basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the class of 2022 are “on paper the weakest in terms of academic preparedness” because of what they had gone through in 2020 and 2021.
He said they did not write exams in 2020 and 2021 and that the last exams they saw were in 2019 when they were in grade 9.
“In 2020 and 2021 they did not see any meaningful learning because of all these restrictions [Covid-19].
“It was not a smooth ride for them. They were the worst-affected in history so any performance they achieve should be applauded.”
On Monday, exams quality assurance body Umalusi gave its approval for the release of the results.
Pupils from poorer schools fared better in 2022 matric exams
Image: File/ Randell Roskruge
