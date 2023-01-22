News

More matrics opt for ‘easy’ maths literacy

More support needed for maths teaching, say academics

22 January 2023 - 00:00
Prega Govender Journalist

The number of pupils who wrote the so-called “easy” subject of maths literacy jumped by 108,642  between 2020 and 2022 compared to pure maths, which increased by only 36,419...

Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

