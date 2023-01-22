More matrics opt for ‘easy’ maths literacy
More support needed for maths teaching, say academics
22 January 2023 - 00:00
The number of pupils who wrote the so-called “easy” subject of maths literacy jumped by 108,642 between 2020 and 2022 compared to pure maths, which increased by only 36,419...
More matrics opt for ‘easy’ maths literacy
More support needed for maths teaching, say academics
The number of pupils who wrote the so-called “easy” subject of maths literacy jumped by 108,642 between 2020 and 2022 compared to pure maths, which increased by only 36,419...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos