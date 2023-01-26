WATCH | CCTV footage of 'bedroom assault' on wife, daughter lands Cape Town man in court

A businessman recorded on home CCTV footage allegedly beating his wife in bed as their daughter tries to shield her has appeared in a Cape Town court on charges of assault.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is acting on behalf of the mother and child in the gender-based violence case which dates from 2018 when the mother opened a case of assault against her husband.

He was arrested and later granted bail.

AfriForum said “years of physical and emotional abuse had taken its toll on the woman and her daughter” and her attorney told the prosecutor at the time that they were emotionally unfit to testify. The case was withdrawn.

However, the woman subsequently met the lobby group’s private prosecution unit after the release of video footage last year depicting Nicoleen Swart being assaulted by her husband Jaco Swart in Pretoria and has agreed to proceed with the case.