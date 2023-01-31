Doctors Without Borders driver implicated in looting of meat truck

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expressed “deep concern” at the looting incident in KwaZulu-Natal recently in which an MSF staff member employed as a driver was allegedly implicated.
MSF said on Tuesday it had been co-operating with police and legal authorities to clarify the events in the interest of transparency and accountability.
On January 19 on the R66 road in King Cetshwayo district, a refrigerated truck transporting meat was looted near Ndundulu. An on-duty MSF staff member driving a marked vehicle was delivering medical supplies in the area at the time of the incident. MSF has been managing HIV and TB projects in the district since 2011.
“The MSF driver has reported the incident to MSF managers in Eshowe, who are in turn fully co-operating with the owners of the meat truck and SAPS,” the organisation said on Tuesday.
In mobile phone video footage circulating on social media, filmed at the scene of the incident, people are seen taking meat from the truck. An MSF pickup is visible among several vehicles parked nearby, with meat in the open load bed.
“The person taking the video accuses the MSF driver seated in the vehicle of participating in the looting, which the staff member then audibly denies.
“MSF’s preliminary investigations reveal that the meat was put in the back of the MSF pickup and that the alleged looters attempted to pressure the MSF driver into helping them, which the staff member refused to do.”
MSF said police were investigation, and the MSF staff member was expected to appear in the Melmoth magistrate’s court shortly.
“We are very concerned at this incident and the effect it has on our relationships with the communities we serve in KZN and our many thousands of supporters in SA and beyond.
“As we work diligently to get to the bottom of this incident and its consequences, we remain committed to being fully transparent and accountable to our patients, donors and the authorities,” said MSF operational support manager in Southern Africa Philip Aruna.
