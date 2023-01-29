Mampara of the Week: Arthur Mafokate
Tears of a clown
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By HOGARTH
Being betrayed by your own tears in the midst of a fraud investigation is worse than the crime itself. This is what ANC-connected failed pop star and record label owner Arthur Mafokate, who is accused of looting National Lottery Commission money, had to grapple with this week in a half-baked and terribly staged emotional interview...
