The SPCA wants proof of the safety of the tiger which was reportedly captured after roaming around Edenvale on the East Rand on Monday morning.
“No tiger has been seen by the Edenvale SPCA staff and no confirmation has been received that she is safe or alive,” the animal welfare organisation said.
Swat SOS security is the only organisation to confirm the capture and relocation of the tiger. But this information was not passed on to its staff, the SPCA said.
SPCA wants confirmation of Edenvale tiger’s safety
Image: NSPCA
'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings cubs home
The SPCA is in contact with its legal team on its next steps.
“We can assure our community that we will not leave matters there. This matter will be investigated and an update will be given to our community. This tiger deserves nothing less,” the SPCA said.
