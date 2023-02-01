South Africa

Free State bus driver caught on camera ‘assaulting’ pupil

01 February 2023 - 07:46
The Free State education department has called for the immediate suspension a bus driver who allegedly assaulted a pupil. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images

Free State education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe has called for the suspension and banning of a transport driver who was recorded allegedly assaulting a pupil in a bus on Monday.

In a video that has gone viral, the driver, who the Free State education department said is 56 years old, is allegedly seen physically abusing a learner in a bus full of other pupils. The driver allegedly kicked the pupil in his stomach, hit and and punched him and tried to push him out of the bus. 

Young pupils, who seem to be in lower grades, cried throughout the ordeal while older students were heard in the background trying to stop the driver from assaulting the pupil. 

The department has identified the child as a 17-year-old grade 12 pupil from Hanover Farm near Bulfontein, in Lejweleputswa district.

“I am disgusted by this physical and emotional abuse of the pupil and others who witnessed the brutality. This man must be permanently barred from working with our children,” Makgoe said.

“We have instructed the transport owner to immediately suspend the driver,”

He said the incident has been reported to the department of social development, which is the custodian of the Children’s Act, and said police are investigatinge. 

Psychosocial support and counselling will be provided to the pupils who were on the bus.

TimesLIVE

