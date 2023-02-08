South Africa

Family of Alex boy burnt with boiling water at creche disappointed by another court delay

08 February 2023 - 13:37
The case against a former caregiver accused of burning a toddler with boiling water has been postponed. Stock photo.
The case against a former caregiver accused of burning a toddler with boiling water has been postponed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

An Alexandra family anxiously awaiting the trial of a teacher accused of seriously injuring a young boy while bathing him at a creche were left disappointed after the matter was postponed again on Wednesday.

Reneilwe Leso is accused of allegedly scalding the then two-year-old boy while she was bathing him at Stepping Stones Daycare in 2021.

Leso initially faced a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but this was changed to attempted murder.

The boy had soiled himself and Leso allegedly put him in very hot water to clean him, leaving him with serious injuries to his legs and buttocks.

Since then the four-year-old has had a traumatic journey to recovery and at one point was terrified to take a bath and had difficulty walking, according to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).

After a two-year wait, the trial was expected to kick off at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday, but load-shedding put a spanner in the works.

Mother who 'put newborn in boiling water' faces murder charge

A mother who confided in a friend about allegedly putting her newborn baby in boiling water to kill it is expected to face a charge of murder on ...
News
1 year ago

Leso stood briefly before magistrate Hannelie Banks as the latter explained the matter would have to be postponed as load-shedding would make it “impossible to proceed, unfortunately”.

Leso, dressed in a dark blue jacket and ripped jeans, was seated between two supporters while she waited for the matter to be heard. She quickly left the courtroom afterwards.

The little boy's family shared their anguish about another delay, with one member audibly gasping when Banks announced the postponement.

His grandmother had earlier shared her relief that they would finally be a step closer to hearing the full details of that fateful day.

“We've been waiting for two years and it's been postponement after postponement. Today I'm hopeful because we need to put this to rest. It's irritating and disturbing,” she said.

“It's been too long. We want justice. We are sick and tired of coming here.”

Asked how her grandson is holding up, the grandmother said walking and coping with daily life remained a struggle for the young boy. Added to that, he had developed anger issues, especially when other children asked him about his injuries.

“The boy is struggling. It's not an easy journey for him. It's also hitting us, we are in pain. It's not nice to drop your child at play school and when you fetch the child he's been burnt and years later he's still struggling.

“It's going to be a struggle for his entire life.” 

The matter was postponed to April 18.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stepmom threatened to ‘burn’ father’s heart before allegedly drowning his toddler

The dad had gone out of town for work and left his daughter in his girlfriend’s care when tragedy struck
News
5 days ago

Just R3,600 helps brighten the way for toddlers in Alexandra

Heartwarming initiative Let the Young Child Learn lets sponsors help underprivileged children attend nursery school
News
7 months ago

Man who ‘set woman alight’ outside Benoni creche dies in hospital

A man who was under police guard in hospital after allegedly setting a woman on fire outside a crèche in Benoni in September has died.
News
1 year ago

Guilty verdict for Carletonville caregiver filmed beating toddlers

A caregiver captured on video beating children at a crèche in Carltonville has been found guilty of assault.
News
2 years ago

Toddler suffers third-degree burns after being scalded in alleged family dispute

A 17-month-old KwaZulu-Natal child has been left with third-degree burns after boiling water was poured on to her during an apparent family dispute
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  3. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  4. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents