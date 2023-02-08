‘The state of this country is heartbreaking’ — Nandi Madida on witnessing scene of robbers shot by guard

Actress, singer and media personality Nandi Madida has been left heartbroken by crime in the country after witnessing the scene where alleged criminals were shot by a security guard.
According to Gauteng police, a security guard allegedly foiled an attempted robbery of a female motorist on London Road in Linbro Park, north of Johannesburg and near Alexandra, on Tuesday morning.
The guard reportedly witnessed the men harassing a woman in a silver Suzuki, pointing a firearm at her and demanding her belongings and he intervened.
“The suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the security officer and he retaliated by firing several shots towards the suspects.
“All three suspects sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest medical centre where they are under police guard. The victim and security officer suffered no injuries and police have opened a case of armed robbery for investigation,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE.
According to EWN, the incident led to a traffic gridlock.
Nandi passed the scene of the shooting while dropping her son at school and said she was shocked.
“I had to distract him from the scene by playing videos on my phone. The state of this country is heartbreaking. Our kids live in fear.”
She said something drastic had to change.
“We can’t be living in fear,” she said.
Presenting the national crime stats late last year, police minister Bheki Cele said carjackings increased 23.6% between July and September 2022 compared with the same period the year before.
He said theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles was up by 13.9% and theft from motor vehicles increased by 17.1%.
