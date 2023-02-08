South Africa

‘The state of this country is heartbreaking’ — Nandi Madida on witnessing scene of robbers shot by guard

08 February 2023 - 08:55
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Nandi Madida has lamented the scourge of crime. File photo.
Nandi Madida has lamented the scourge of crime. File photo.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress, singer and media personality Nandi Madida has been left heartbroken by crime in the country after witnessing the scene where alleged criminals were shot by a security guard.

According to Gauteng police, a security guard allegedly foiled an attempted robbery of a female motorist on London Road in Linbro Park, north of Johannesburg and near Alexandra, on Tuesday morning.

The guard reportedly witnessed the men harassing a woman in a silver Suzuki, pointing a firearm at her and demanding her belongings and he intervened.

“The suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the security officer and he retaliated by firing several shots towards the suspects.

“All three suspects sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest medical centre where they are under police guard. The victim and security officer suffered no injuries and police have opened a case of armed robbery for investigation,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TshisaLIVE.

According to EWN, the incident led to a traffic gridlock.

Nandi passed the scene of the shooting while dropping her son at school and said she was shocked.

“I had to distract him from the scene by playing videos on my phone. The state of this country is heartbreaking. Our kids live in fear.”

She said something drastic had to change.

“We can’t be living in fear,” she said.

Presenting the national crime stats late last year, police minister Bheki Cele said carjackings increased 23.6% between July and September 2022 compared with the same period the year before.

He said theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles was up by 13.9% and theft from motor vehicles increased by 17.1%.

READ MORE:

Police arrest suspected kingpin behind cross-border vehicle theft syndicate

Gauteng police arrested a man believed to be the kingpin of a syndicate behind the theft and hijacking of high calibre vehicles which are taken ...
News
4 days ago

Security guard killed during vehicle hijacking at King Shaka airport

A security officer was fatally shot during an alleged hijacking in the King Shaka International Airport precinct on Tuesday night.
News
2 weeks ago

Four killed, two arrested in Gauteng shoot-out with truck hijackers

Four alleged truck hijackers were fatally wounded and two accomplices arrested after a shoot-out with law enforcement officials in Midrand on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  3. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  4. Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | ‘Lazy’ municipal cleaners take to the streets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen says its time for a change of government ahead of Sona 2023
Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?