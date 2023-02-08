Soweto man on the run after dad's body found in shallow grave in Nasrec

The relative, who did not want to be named, said Moeketsi had lived with his father from a young age.
The community of Diepkloof is seeking answers after the death of a beloved member of the community, allegedly at the hands of his son.
Nelson Mooko Mosala's body was reportedly found in a veld near Nasrec last Friday.
A day earlier his son Moeketsi, 28, was beaten by members of the public who questioned him after days of not seeing the pensioner. Moeketsi was reportedly removed from the scene by police and later disappeared. He has not been seen since and is wanted for questioning by the police. .
Ward 27 councillor Godfrey Tshehlo said he was alerted to the situation last Thursday. Patrollers had apparently gone to the house after receiving a tip-off about Mosala's disappearance.
“I was alerted that there was a problem at that particular house. A body had been buried in the yard. We went there with the police and sniffer dogs but we did not find any body.”
A day later, a man believed to be Moeketsi's friend allegedly led authorities to the spot where the body was found.
A relative shared details of the incident exclusively with TimesLIVE and shed light on the duo's troubled relationship.
The relative, who did not want to be named, said Moeketsi had lived with his father from a young age.
Moeketsi was described as a bright student who had dropped out of university . His relationship with his father was troubled, especially over the past few months.
Matters reached boiling point last week when concerned patrollers and neighbours raised the alarm about the elderly man's whereabouts.
The 74-year-old was last seen on Sunday January 29, according to reports.
Residents and family descended on Mosala's home and confronted the youngster in an effort to trace the older man. Moeketsi had apparently locked himself in the house and it took hours for law enforcement to get in.
“When they finally broke in, they found him inside holding two knifes and [allegedly] telling them he'll kill them one by one.
A video shared with TimesLIVE shows angry residents repeatedly beating Moeketsi while grilling him about his father's whereabouts. At one point, the 28-year-old reacts and appears to headbutt one resident.
Moeketsi was finally arrested and held but reportedly managed to escape and is still free.
According to Tshehlo, Mosala's body was found a day later when a man believed to be Moeketsi's friend revealed the location of the body to police.
“The friend came to the police and related the story that he was hired to dig ... in a veld in Nasrec. That is when the police went [to the scene] and a body was retrieved there,” Tshehlo told TimesLIVE.
This was confirmed by his relative, who said a person practising at a nearby driving school raised the alarm after coming across the scene and eventually led police to the same “friend” who reportedly confessed his part in the whole saga.
Tshehlo said that due to the decomposed state of the body, DNA tests still needed to be carried out to confirm the identity.
Another search of the house revealed an alleged hit list Moeketsi had drawn up of his “enemies”. The list, seen by TimesLIVE and confirmed by both Tshehlo and the relative, was his father, stepmother and sister alongside a note about purchasing a gun.
The relative shared the family's shock and trauma over the incident.
Mosala was described as a good man with a kind heart who contributed a lot to the community.
Gauteng police confirmed that a murder case has been opened.
“This after the body of a person who was reported missing was found in a shallow grave in Nasrec on February 3 2023. Police are searching for the son, who is a suspect in this case,” Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE.
