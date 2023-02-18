Western Cape police have uncovered an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 62-year-old man linked to the cache was arrested in Malmesbury on Thursday. Potelwa said police, working on a tip-off, found a “cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery” in a locked warehouse.
The police contingent, comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts and local police spent two days scouring the scene, she said. They found 44 firearms, comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols. Police also found 11 firearm parts, which are considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act. Among the items found were “two full LDV (light-duty vehicle) loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition, substantial quantities of gunpowder and numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines”.
Western Cape police uncover arms cache in locked warehouse
Image: 123RF
Western Cape police have uncovered an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 62-year-old man linked to the cache was arrested in Malmesbury on Thursday. Potelwa said police, working on a tip-off, found a “cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery” in a locked warehouse.
The police contingent, comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts and local police spent two days scouring the scene, she said. They found 44 firearms, comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols. Police also found 11 firearm parts, which are considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act. Among the items found were “two full LDV (light-duty vehicle) loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition, substantial quantities of gunpowder and numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines”.
Discovery of Kliprivier guns could be breakthrough for police if they dig deeper, says expert
“The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent, was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act. He resides in the Tierfontein area and is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury magistrate's court on Monday,” said Potelwa.
She said more arrests were possible.
“The origin of the firearms, ammunition and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said: “With communities plagued by the incidence of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret scheme
Mexican cartels swap arms for cocaine, fueling Colombia violence
Weapons probe against Mpumalanga man stalls as Hawks ‘jump the gun’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos