South Africa

Western Cape police uncover arms cache in locked warehouse

18 February 2023 - 13:43
A 62-year-old suspect is set to appear in the court after police found an arms cache in a locked warehouse in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape.
A 62-year-old suspect is set to appear in the court after police found an arms cache in a locked warehouse in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape.
Image: 123RF

Western Cape police have uncovered an arms cache in a warehouse on the West Coast.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 62-year-old man linked to the cache was arrested in Malmesbury on Thursday. Potelwa said police, working on a tip-off, found a “cache comprising rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery” in a locked warehouse.

The police contingent, comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts and local police spent two days scouring the scene, she said. They found 44 firearms, comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols. Police also found 11 firearm parts, which are considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act. Among the items found were “two full LDV (light-duty vehicle) loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition, substantial quantities of gunpowder and numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines”.

Discovery of Kliprivier guns could be breakthrough for police if they dig deeper, says expert

Guns found buried on a plot in Kliprivier in Gauteng should not be looked at in isolation and if police dig deeper, they could crack more cases, a ...
News
1 month ago

“The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent, was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act. He resides in the Tierfontein area and is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury magistrate's court on Monday,” said Potelwa.

She said more arrests were possible.

“The origin of the firearms, ammunition and gunpowder is the subject of the police investigation with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said: “With communities plagued by the incidence of gun violence, it is envisaged that through investigations that are currently underway some explanations will emerge as police strive to create safer communities.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret scheme

This as 2020 New Year’s Eve shootings are officially linked to the extremist group
News
9 months ago

Mexican cartels swap arms for cocaine, fueling Colombia violence

Mexican drug cartels appear to be shipping high-powered weapons to Colombia to purchase shipments of cocaine, a trade Colombian authorities say is ...
News
10 months ago

Weapons probe against Mpumalanga man stalls as Hawks ‘jump the gun’

Further investigations needed: two years after arrest and seizure of 107 firearms, charges are provisionally withdrawn
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  2. Public service unions refuse to take part in 2023/24 wage negotiations South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  5. New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk News

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton