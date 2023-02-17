South Africa

UPDATE | N1 explosion was vehicle with trailer transporting petrol, says emergency services

Motorists advised to avoid the area near William Nicol off-ramp as traffic remains heavy

17 February 2023 - 12:09 By TIMESLIVE
The scene where a tanker exploded on the N1 western bypass in Johannesburg on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

One person was injured when a vehicle towing a trailer transporting petrol exploded on the N1 highway near the William Nicol Drive off-ramp on Friday.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said it was not a tanker explosion as initially believed.

“It is not a petrol tanker that exploded, it was... a vehicle carrying a petrol on a trailer.

“A Mahindra truck pulling a trailer that was containing a small tanker that was about a thousand litres got involved in an accident ... between William Nicol and Malibongwe drive. Only one person got injured... and is now being attended to.”

According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med, their emergency services personnel and multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene.

“One person was treated for moderate injuries and taken by Emer-G-Med ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care,” van Reenen said. 

Traffic remains heavy in the area as the roadway remains closed for cleanup operations.

* This story has been updated since its initial publication.

TimesLIVE

