South Africa

Durban woman and 'lover' arrested in connection with husband’s murder

28 February 2023 - 11:27
A Durban woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested in connection with her husband's murder. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

A Chatsworth woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband.

Bradley Singh, 38, was found dead in Umhlatuzana, an area in the south Durban township, after being stabbed multiple times in November last year.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the murder initially appeared to be robbery as Singh's cellphone and bag were missing.

“Bayview detectives worked tirelessly trying to connect the dots regarding the murder.

“As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim's wife and her boyfriend were allegedly involved in the murder.”

Police arrested Singh's 29-year-old wife Loretha Somone Ramrathan and Zane Wendell Leo Brock, the man police claim is her boyfriend, last Friday.

The pair appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Monday.

They were remanded in custody until March 2 for a formal bail application.

