A Chatsworth woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband.
Bradley Singh, 38, was found dead in Umhlatuzana, an area in the south Durban township, after being stabbed multiple times in November last year.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the murder initially appeared to be robbery as Singh's cellphone and bag were missing.
“Bayview detectives worked tirelessly trying to connect the dots regarding the murder.
“As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim's wife and her boyfriend were allegedly involved in the murder.”
Police arrested Singh's 29-year-old wife Loretha Somone Ramrathan and Zane Wendell Leo Brock, the man police claim is her boyfriend, last Friday.
The pair appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody until March 2 for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban woman and 'lover' arrested in connection with husband’s murder
Image: Suhaib Salem
A Chatsworth woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband.
Bradley Singh, 38, was found dead in Umhlatuzana, an area in the south Durban township, after being stabbed multiple times in November last year.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the murder initially appeared to be robbery as Singh's cellphone and bag were missing.
“Bayview detectives worked tirelessly trying to connect the dots regarding the murder.
“As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim's wife and her boyfriend were allegedly involved in the murder.”
Police arrested Singh's 29-year-old wife Loretha Somone Ramrathan and Zane Wendell Leo Brock, the man police claim is her boyfriend, last Friday.
The pair appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Monday.
They were remanded in custody until March 2 for a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former cop sentenced to 25 years for murder of neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter
Teenager shot dead in Westbury as violence erupts after murder of alleged gang leader
Woman hacked to death along with three children had protection order against alleged killer
Police making ‘significant’ progress in AKA murder investigation, says Cele
Paramedic ‘killed’ by husband against whom she had taken a protection order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos