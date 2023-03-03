Waste picker's body recovered as search for more people continues after landfill collapse in Ennerdale

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says the body of a waste picker was recovered on Friday morning while two other people were found alive on Thursday after a landfill collapse in Ennerdale. Several people were still reported missing.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the search is continuing for people who might be trapped.
“We can confirm that we have our search and recovery operation under way at the Ennerdale landfill site. This morning [Friday]our rescue search workers managed to recover one body of a waste picker and yesterday [Thursday] afternoon our rescue workers managed to recover two waste pickers, one was unharmed and one was injured,” he said.
Mulaudzi said the injured person was transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care.
“It is alleged that there were a number of waste pickers on site. At this stage we don't know the exact number but our rescue workers are continuing with the search and recovery operation, so we should be able to give another update later,” he said.
Netcare 911 said it responded to the landslide incident at the Ennerdale landfill site in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, at about 3.52pm on Thursday afternoon.
It said reports indicated multiple waste pickers were collecting recyclable materials when “a mountain size portion” of the rubbish dump collapsed on them.
“Emergency services were notified. On scene were the SAPS search and rescue, SAPS K-9 search and rescue, Johannesburg fire and rescue services, EMS and Gauteng provincial government.”
Netcare 911 said a combined search was conducted by SAPS K-9 after a witness pointed out an area where one of the waste pickers could be.
According to one waste picker, at least four other people were suspected to be buried under tonnes of waste, it said.
“Once the K-9 picked up a scent, digging was initiated and after some time an adult male was found in a serious condition. The man was treated by advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised was transported to hospital.”
Netcare 911 said the search had continued on Thursday, but was called off due to poor light.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Waste picker's body recovered as search for more people continues after landfill collapse in Ennerdale
Image: Supplied:@Netcare911_sa
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) says the body of a waste picker was recovered on Friday morning while two other people were found alive on Thursday after a landfill collapse in Ennerdale. Several people were still reported missing.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the search is continuing for people who might be trapped.
“We can confirm that we have our search and recovery operation under way at the Ennerdale landfill site. This morning [Friday]our rescue search workers managed to recover one body of a waste picker and yesterday [Thursday] afternoon our rescue workers managed to recover two waste pickers, one was unharmed and one was injured,” he said.
Mulaudzi said the injured person was transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care.
“It is alleged that there were a number of waste pickers on site. At this stage we don't know the exact number but our rescue workers are continuing with the search and recovery operation, so we should be able to give another update later,” he said.
Netcare 911 said it responded to the landslide incident at the Ennerdale landfill site in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, at about 3.52pm on Thursday afternoon.
It said reports indicated multiple waste pickers were collecting recyclable materials when “a mountain size portion” of the rubbish dump collapsed on them.
“Emergency services were notified. On scene were the SAPS search and rescue, SAPS K-9 search and rescue, Johannesburg fire and rescue services, EMS and Gauteng provincial government.”
Netcare 911 said a combined search was conducted by SAPS K-9 after a witness pointed out an area where one of the waste pickers could be.
According to one waste picker, at least four other people were suspected to be buried under tonnes of waste, it said.
“Once the K-9 picked up a scent, digging was initiated and after some time an adult male was found in a serious condition. The man was treated by advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised was transported to hospital.”
Netcare 911 said the search had continued on Thursday, but was called off due to poor light.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Man killed in paragliding crash in Western Cape
Transport department, marine and aviation experts aim to close gaps at search and rescue conference
Two drown at abandoned KZN mine quarry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos