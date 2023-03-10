South Africa

Woman, boyfriend appear in court after ex-lover’s body found in her yard

10 March 2023 - 08:16
A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after her former boyfriend's body was found at her home. File image.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Free State woman and her boyfriend appeared in court on Thursday in connection the murder of her former boyfriend, whose body was found in the yard where she was renting.

Amos Tsotetsi and Eunice Tsotetsi were arrested on Wednesday, days after the body of Mxolisi Mthombeni, 50, was found by the owner of a house in Tseseng village in Thabo Mofutsanyana.

Free State police spokesperson warrant officer Mmako Mophiring said his body was found on Sunday at around 8.50am with wounds.

“It was not buried, it was just lying there,” he said.

“Both mother and son alleged they haven’t seen the deceased for the past few months and the mother was no longer in a relationship with the deceased.”

According to Mophiring, the two also claimed they had no idea how the body ended up in the yard, but preliminary investigations revealed the woman allegedly knew more than she told police.

Life imprisonment for KwaZulu-Natal man who murdered his ex-girlfriend

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for life by the Madadeni regional court for murdering his ex-girlfriend in October 2021.
News
2 weeks ago

He said while police could not reveal more details about the incident, it is suspected the two men got into a fight.

“We discovered her new boyfriend was [allegedly] involved in a fight with her ex and was hit with a bottle or something,” he said.

“We charged her with defeating the ends of justice because she didn’t want to tell the truth about what happened.”

The two appeared in the Tseseng magistrate’s court and the woman was released with a warning. 

Her boyfriend was remanded in custody until March 16 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

