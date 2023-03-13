South Africa

POLL | What do you think of the acting public protector clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing?

13 March 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa was cleared of wrongdoing in the report.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was cleared of wrongdoing in the report.
Image: GCIS

A public protector’s report largely clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga has sparked strong debate.

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka sent her report, compiled after a complaint from African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, to interested parties late last week.

The Sunday Times said the report found no evidence Ramaphosa violated the ethics code, nor that his financial interests in game and cattle farming at Phala Phala exposed him to the risk of a conflict between his official presidential responsibilities and his private interests.

The paper said Gcaleka did not find any truth to allegations Ramaphosa was receiving remuneration or had any form of paid work relating to the farm while a member of the executive. 

While some welcomed the report, others said it was a “political finding”. A few questioned how there was no conflict of Ramaphosa’s interests.

The public protector's finding comes days after the SA Revenue Service said Ramaphosa and the Ntaba Nyoni Estate, which runs the Phala Phala farm, were tax compliant.

Parliament voted against the establishment of an impeachment committee late last year after a panel report found Ramaphosa had a case to answer in the Phala Phala saga.

The public protector’s report was damning of the head of Ramaphosa’s protection services, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode. It said Rhoode acted improperly for conducting an “unofficial criminal investigation” in pursuit of the burglars who broke into the farm in 2020.

EFF leader Julius Malema previously accused Ramaphosa of “being arrogant in his criminality and behaving like someone who did nothing wrong”.

“A president, after receiving such a [panel] report, has the responsibility to come out to reassure the markets and the nation that things are in order. But he abandoned that. He abandoned his accountability to parliament. He went into hiding.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Victory for Ramaphosa in latest round of Phala Phala battle

The long-awaited public protector’s report on Phala Phala has largely cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa while heaping most of the blame for the ...
News
1 day ago

Public protector finds in Cyril Ramaphosa's favour in Phala Phala preliminary report

There is no basis to conclude that President Cyril Ramaphosa contravened the Executive Ethic Code in the manner in which he handled the robbery at ...
Politics
2 days ago

Hawks 'leave no stone unturned' as 126 statements are filed in Phala Phala probe

Investigations are continuing, said DPCI boss.
News
3 days ago

Is Ramaphosa still running our country?

The EFF’s planned national shutdown is a direct threat to an economy already on its knees, and the government, as usual, is nowhere to be seen, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ramaphosa uses reshuffle to cement the standing of competent women in government

President Cyril Ramaphosa’ cabinet reshuffle is laying the foundation for women to play a far more prominent role in political affairs.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks South Africa
  2. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  3. Actress Katlego Danke joins Patrice Motsepe in denying relationship rumours South Africa
  4. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  5. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...