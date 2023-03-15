South Africa

Zimbabwean serial rapist and killer who operated in Polokwane handed hefty sentence

15 March 2023 - 06:53
Themba Prince Willards Dube,36, received eight life sentences plus 88 years for multiple serious crimes.
A serial rapist and murderer from Zimbabwe who was in the country illegally was handed a hefty sentence on Tuesday by the high court in Polokwane, Limpopo. 

Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, of Gwanda Mpaya village in Zimbabwe, was convicted and sentenced to eight life sentences and an additional 88 years for two counts of rape, six counts of murder, five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of extortion, one count of theft, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of being an illegal immigrant.

According to National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Dube arrived in South Africa in 2008 without a passport or permit. 

“He was arrested on October 26 2021 for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo earlier that month.

“The accused was in custody when investigations led to the discovery of four bodies of women dumped at different locations in Capricorn district. The accused pointed to seven places where he had killed the deceased,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

According to the NPA spokesperson, before his arrest Dube phoned the deceased’s relatives and demanded R1,000 for her release.

Malabi-Dzhangi said during investigations, the belongings of some of the deceased were found at Seshego Zone3 inside the room Dube rented. 

“During the trial, the state witnesses told the court Dube introduced himself as David or Prince and made false promises to all the deceased about the existence of employment opportunities at different places,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.  He took them to bushes near Polokwane Airport, Peter Mokaba stadium, Dendron Road, Matlala Road and Blood River where they were raped, robbed and killed. 

ln aggravation of sentence state prosecutor advocate Calvin Chauke submitted that the accused did not show any signs of remorse, the premeditated offences should be harshly taken into consideration and the victims (women) were vulnerable members of society.

Judge Griet Muller said the offences were premeditated, the accused did not show any remorse for his actions, and the families of the deceased have lost their loved ones, especially those with children.

