The family of late Mookgophong farmer Alwyn van Zyl has offered a R10,000 reward for the arrest of an awaiting-trial prisoner, on the run from the authorities, who is a “person of interest” in his murder.
Eric Sithole was one of six such prisoners who escaped from police custody in Limpopo while they were being transported to court on Monday.
Van Zyl and his wife René were attacked in March 2020 on their farm Badseloop outside Mookgophong. Van Zyl was strangled and his wife injured in the attack.
A family member, who asked not to be identified, told TimesLIVE the family is still dealing with their loss.
“Even three years later we are still struggling with it. We could not even let Mrs van Zyl attend the trial, it was too traumatic for her,” the person said.
Ugenuis Saga, 30, Loyd Madumba, 28, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 32, were jailed for life in April 2022 for the murder and aggravated assault.
According to local paper Die Pos, judge Violet Semenya had a message for the accused when delivering their sentences: “Have you eaten today? Thank a farmer,” she said.
Though the three are in prison, according to the family member, one “person of interest” is still outstanding.
“Police and investigators still wanted to talk to Eric Sithole. He is not considered a suspect at this time, but a person of interest in the case.
“As a family we are offering a reward of R10,000 for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.”
Farm murder 'person of interest' one of six Limpopo escapees
Image: Supplied
The family of late Mookgophong farmer Alwyn van Zyl has offered a R10,000 reward for the arrest of an awaiting-trial prisoner, on the run from the authorities, who is a “person of interest” in his murder.
Eric Sithole was one of six such prisoners who escaped from police custody in Limpopo while they were being transported to court on Monday.
Van Zyl and his wife René were attacked in March 2020 on their farm Badseloop outside Mookgophong. Van Zyl was strangled and his wife injured in the attack.
A family member, who asked not to be identified, told TimesLIVE the family is still dealing with their loss.
“Even three years later we are still struggling with it. We could not even let Mrs van Zyl attend the trial, it was too traumatic for her,” the person said.
Ugenuis Saga, 30, Loyd Madumba, 28, and Tatenda Ngwenya, 32, were jailed for life in April 2022 for the murder and aggravated assault.
According to local paper Die Pos, judge Violet Semenya had a message for the accused when delivering their sentences: “Have you eaten today? Thank a farmer,” she said.
Though the three are in prison, according to the family member, one “person of interest” is still outstanding.
“Police and investigators still wanted to talk to Eric Sithole. He is not considered a suspect at this time, but a person of interest in the case.
“As a family we are offering a reward of R10,000 for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.”
Image: Supplied
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, Sithole was among those who escaped on Monday when “a group of heavily armed suspects attacked and shot at police members transporting the prisoners”.
One officer was injured, Mojapelo said.
The incident happened on the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt. The prisoners were en route to Senwabarwana for bail applications.
The escaped prisoners are: Sithole, 35, Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Moses Zambara, 32, and Alex Nkomo, 35.
“Nkomo was arrested for cable theft. The others were arrested for a farm attack; that is aggravated robbery (house robbery), three counts of attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition,” Mojapelo said.
The suspects took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Two of the attackers, serving SANDF soldier Kedibone Langa and a brother of one of the escapees, Thabani Sibanda, have since been arrested and both vehicles used in the attack have been confiscated,” the brigadier added.
People with information about Sithole and his whereabouts are urged to contact private investigator and former police colonel Sakkie Louwrens of Bosveld Ondersoeke on 071 798 7954.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SANDF soldier arrested with alleged accomplice for prisoner escape
Military conducted ‘training’ at Mall of Africa on day of alleged Isis funder’s disappearance
Military jet's burst tyre causes delays and diversions at King Shaka airport
Limpopo villagers feast on dead hippo that destroyed their crops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos