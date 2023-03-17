South Africa

Putco will operate on Monday after security assurance

17 March 2023 - 16:10
Putco has announced it will operate on Monday.
Putco has announced it will operate on Monday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco says it will operate its bus service on Monday despite an earlier decision not to.

On Thursday, the commuter bus service decided to suspend its operations on Monday amid talk of the EFF's planned national shutdown protest.

The EFF is protesting against various issues and is calling  on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the decision follows a meeting between transport minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, her deputy, senior government officials and executives of the Southern Africa Bus Operators' Association on Thursday, when bus operators were urged to treat Monday as a normal business day and provide public transport services as usual.

Xulu said the minister asked Putco and other bus companies to operate and assured them sufficient security measures were in place for the safety of passengers, staff and the public

“Government provided the assurance that all efforts have been made to ensure law and order will be maintained so that economic activities will not be affected on March 20.

EXPLAINED | Where and who may be affected by the EFF's 'national shutdown'

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined plans for the party's national shutdown on Monday.
News
1 day ago

“President Cyril Ramaphosa also asserted to media during a state visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Union Buildings yesterday [Thursday] that security forces would take measures to protect those who are not part of the protest and want to go to work,” he said.

Putco will operate a normal service as far as possible on Monday.

“We assure our passengers and staff we will monitor the situation closely and should it become unsafe, services will be suspended immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Santaco said the taxi industry will not participate in the shutdown.

The association urged all provinces to inform their regions and taxi associations that Monday will be a normal operating day for the industry.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

REASd MORE:

KZN police ‘combat ready’ for EFF shutdown

The police are in “combat mode” and ready to deal with any acts of anarchy that may arise during Monday’s planned EFF nationwide shutdown and its ...
News
2 hours ago

‘Small businesses suffered R70bn loss during 2021 riots’: DA on taking action over national shutdown

DA MP and small business development shadow minister Jan de Villiers has warned the EFF's planned national shutdown will harm small business owners.
News
7 hours ago

Passenger bus driver dies from heart attack on side of freeway

Passengers aboard a popular bus liner watched in dismay when their driver suffered a heart attack and died on the side of a road on Thursday.
News
7 hours ago

Go about your business on Monday, we are fully prepared: Cele on shutdown

Security cluster ministers have assured that Monday will be a normal working day and have urged everyone to go on with their business as usual, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest