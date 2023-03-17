Putco says it will operate its bus service on Monday despite an earlier decision not to.
On Thursday, the commuter bus service decided to suspend its operations on Monday amid talk of the EFF's planned national shutdown protest.
The EFF is protesting against various issues and is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the decision follows a meeting between transport minister Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga, her deputy, senior government officials and executives of the Southern Africa Bus Operators' Association on Thursday, when bus operators were urged to treat Monday as a normal business day and provide public transport services as usual.
Xulu said the minister asked Putco and other bus companies to operate and assured them sufficient security measures were in place for the safety of passengers, staff and the public
“Government provided the assurance that all efforts have been made to ensure law and order will be maintained so that economic activities will not be affected on March 20.
Putco will operate on Monday after security assurance
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
EXPLAINED | Where and who may be affected by the EFF's 'national shutdown'
“President Cyril Ramaphosa also asserted to media during a state visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Union Buildings yesterday [Thursday] that security forces would take measures to protect those who are not part of the protest and want to go to work,” he said.
Putco will operate a normal service as far as possible on Monday.
“We assure our passengers and staff we will monitor the situation closely and should it become unsafe, services will be suspended immediately,” he said.
Meanwhile, Santaco said the taxi industry will not participate in the shutdown.
The association urged all provinces to inform their regions and taxi associations that Monday will be a normal operating day for the industry.
TimesLIVE
