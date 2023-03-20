Thousands of confiscated tyres sent to police storage

Thousands of tyres, confiscated throughout South Africa ahead of Monday’s national shutdown, have been sent to storage facilities at police stations.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at least 24,300 tyres were confiscated by law enforcement agencies.
“These were tyres strategically placed for acts of criminality. About 6,000 were seized in the Western Cape, 4,500 in Free State, 3,600 in Gauteng, 1,513 in the Eastern Cape and a few in other provinces,” said Mathe.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said there was “no specific point” where protesters acquired tyres to burn and use to blockade roads.
“Some buy them, some are stolen, some are collected from those who keep old tyres.
“The tyres will be disposed of in accordance with the prescribed lawful procedures.”
