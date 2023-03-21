South Africa

Fifteen passengers in bus with foreign number plate nabbed for not having passports

21 March 2023 - 09:52
Sixteen people were arrested after a group was found without passports. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Fifteen suspected illegal immigrants will appear in a Free State court this week, police said on Tuesday.

The 15 were nabbed in Ventersburg on Monday after Welkom K9 unit members came across them while busy with operations in the area. 

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the team spotted a bus with a foreign number plate at a truck stop.

“The occupants were approached and requested to verify their travelling documents. Fifteen occupants did not have passports. Six women and nine males were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

"[An] additional male was arrested for obstructing the cause of justice and crimen injuria.”

Thakeng said all 16 will appear in the Ventersburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on various charges.

TimesLIVE

