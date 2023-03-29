South Africa

Another horror pit bull tragedy

‘Neighbour’s’ pit bulls allegedly maul 88-year-old to death

Victim's body was found by her son and an inquest has been opened

29 March 2023 - 12:25
Two pitbulls allegedly mauled Olga Grill, 88, to death in her Cape Town home.
Two pitbulls allegedly mauled Olga Grill, 88, to death in her Cape Town home.
Image: Supplied

 A “neighbour's” pit bulls have allegedly mauled an 88-year-old Cape Town woman to death.

Olga Grill was in her Bonteheuwel home on Tuesday when her “neighbour’s” two dogs allegedly jumped her “fairly high fence” and attacked her.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said the community was saddened by the incident and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The pit bulls gained access into her property and bit her to death,” said Mckenzie.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of the deceased after suffering this most horrific and tragic death.”

Belinda Abraham, spokesperson for the SPCA, said: “We can confirm that two dogs from the Bonteheuwel area were impounded by law enforcement and admitted into the care of the SPCA at about 10.30pm last night [Tuesday].

“We don’t know the circumstances of the attack but we are saddened by this incident which again highlights the need for the development and implementation of stronger regulations/legislation with regards to the keeping of power breeds.”

What pit bull owners need to do differently to prevent attacks

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has provided tips to owners to prevent attacks by the dogs.
News
4 months ago

Police have opened an inquest docket into Grill’s death.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Grill’s body was found by her son in her backyard at about 5pm on Tuesday.

“According to reports, Bishop Lavis SAPS members attended the scene where a woman was attacked by pit bull dogs. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cape pastor triumphs as neighbour's 'noisy' doggy daycare ordered to close

A pastor who told a judge that barking coming from the doggy daycare next door left him in purgatory has succeeded in having it shut down.
News
1 year ago

Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition

A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon.
News
2 months ago

Eye for an eye: pit bull attack deepens neighbours’ quarrel

A horrific attack is the latest incident involving two families in Verulam, north of Durban
News
2 months ago

ANALYSIS | Pit bull attacks in South Africa: a historian sheds light on the matter

Is the pit bull a dangerous dog or is it being scapegoated? asks Sandra Swart.
Ideas
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Bow wow and fangs very much as pets line-up for their rabies shot in ... South Africa
  2. Emigrating South Africans paying up to R100k to relocate their ‘fur babies’ News
  3. Night vet services for small animals discontinued at Onderstepoort South Africa
  4. Thoko Didiza to meet Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, calling for pit bull ban South Africa

Most read

  1. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  2. Unemployed Joburg woman who only plays Lotto occasionally bags R75m South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions News
  4. ‘I was suspended for pointing out irregularities,’ says JRA CEO after his ... News
  5. 7 stories you need to read about Thabo Bester and his escape South Africa

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role