South Africa

Terry Pheto's house sold for R3.9m after flop auction

30 March 2023 - 11:25
Actress Terry Pheto's house sold for R3.9m. File image.
Actress Terry Pheto's house sold for R3.9m. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto that went under the hammer early this month has been sold.

The three-storey, triple-bedroom house initially did not attract buyers despite 22 participants logging in for the online auction.

According to Graham Renfrew, auctioneer at Asset Auctions, the property was sold for R3.9m. Its municipal valuation is R5.2m.

“We had seven offers on the property with more than 100 people interested.”

The house was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). This was announced late last year after a preservation order was granted by the high court.

No bidders for Terry Pheto's house allegedly built with lottery funds

The three-storey, triple-bedroom house did not attract any buyers despite 22 participants logging in for the online auction.
News
3 weeks ago

Situated in an enclosed complex, it has a double garage, two spacious bathrooms and a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area.

The money that funded the property was meant for the rollout of a public campaign on safe circumcision.

“On May 18 2017, Zibsimode NPC applied for grant funding for the rollout of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice. According to the application, the applicant is Mulala Tlhabyane in his capacity as chairperson of Zibsimode,” said the Special Investigating Unit.

The NLC’s adjustment committee approved the application within a week and granted funding of R20.2m. The NLC paid R16.2m into an account that previously had a credit of R500.

Tlhabyane transferred R3m of the grant funding to a law firm instructed by the construction company for the agreement, the unit found.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned

The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto, which was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lotteries ...
News
4 weeks ago

DA wants you to bid on ‘Tsotsi’ actress Terry Pheto’s house after unsuccessful auction

The opening bid for the house was listed as R4m. After no offers were made by the 28 registered bidders, it was reduced to R2.5m.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Why is SIU going after artists before cleaning up the lottery office?’ asks actor Fana Mokoena

Actor and EFF member Fana Mokoena said lottery officials who allegedly grant dodgy funds and make no follow ups should have been the first to be ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding South Africa
  4. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News
  5. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role