South Africa

AA unveiled as Bolt's new emergency service provider

04 April 2023 - 12:31
Bolt has partnered with the AA to provide emergency services for drivers and passengers.
Image: 123RF/Simpson33

E-hailing platform Bolt has announced a partnership with the Automobile Association (AA) to provide assistance in medical and security emergencies.

Nearly two weeks ago, law graduate and Bolt driver Euston Mnguni was shot dead in an apparent hijacking in Noordwyk, Midrand.

Police believe he was shot while dropping off criminals masquerading as clients.

Bolt on Tuesday confirmed the AA would be its new emergency response services provider and would provide assistance through the e-hailing platform's app.

“This feature will enable drivers and passengers to connect quickly and easily 24/7 to private armed response teams and private emergency medical rescue if they are involved in any medical or security emergency while on a Bolt ride, at no cost.”

Bolt spokesperson Takura Malaba said the partnership aimed to “prioritise the safety of our driver and passenger community”.

Law graduate with ‘bright future’ gunned down during side hustle in Midrand

A law graduate who quit his internship in Mpumalanga after he was robbed twice was killed in an apparent hijacking as he drove an e-hailing vehicle ...
News
5 days ago

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as evidenced by our ongoing investment in platform development and safety measures. We also work with like-minded partners to enhance safety on our platform and we are delighted to partner with the AA,” Malaba added.

AA South Africa CEO Willem Groenewald said: “Like Bolt, we seek to partner companies and organisations who share a commitment to the personal safety of their workforce and the people they serve.

“We are delighted to be associated with an incredible brand such as Bolt and believe this collaboration will ensure not only enhanced driver safety, but will also provide more peace of mind to passengers who can easily access emergency services from their phones if and when they need them.”

The AA’s emergency response services can be accessed through the SOS button located within the app’s safety toolkit feature.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Limpopo police arrest two after mob attack on alleged Bolt robbers

Police in Polokwane have arrested two suspects alleged to be behind the mob murder of alleged bogus Bolt drivers.
News
3 weeks ago

Bogus Bolt drivers paraded naked in Polokwane for 'robbing' e-hailing clients

Bolt in Limpopo says investigations are under way to establish the names and vehicle number plates of four men who were stripped naked and assaulted ...
News
1 month ago

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bolt driver in Pretoria

Police have made an arrest for the murder of law student Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, who was killed in December on his first day as a Bolt driver in ...
News
2 months ago
