Tsakane man arrested in connection with wife’s murder abandons bail

An Ekurhuleni man accused of fatally assaulting his wife decided not to pursue bail in the Tsakane magistrate's court on Tuesday.
John Nkgudi, 52, was arrested in January after his wife Tinny Nkgudi was found with multiple head injuries and other wounds all over her body in her bathroom by her daughter in Tsakane, east of Johannesburg. Her grandson was the sole witness to the murder.
According to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Nkgudi allegedly came home drunk in the middle of the night and got into an argument with his wife, who was in the couple's room with their six-year-old grandson.
“During the argument, it is alleged that the accused went outside and came back with a stick, shovel and an axe, and started assaulting the wife in the presence of the grandson.
“She ran to the bathroom where she died. The [grandson] took footage of what was happening. When the [grand]father realised this, he took his cellphone, assaulted him with a shovel, locked him in the wardrobe and fled,” Mahanjana said.
Tinny's battered body was found by her daughter the next day when she returned home from work. A neighbour helped her break down the security gate to gain entry to the house where her son was found hiding in a wardrobe, she told TimesLIVE at the time.
“He asked if I had seen where my mother was. I asked where that was and he said she was in the bathroom. I went to the bathroom and found her there,” she recalled.
Nkgudi was arrested two days later at a shack in Vukuzenzele.
“The matter was postponed to April 19 for a transfer to the regional court,” Mahanjana said.
