South Africa

Police officer 'guns down' estranged wife and her male companion

15 March 2023 - 11:34
Ipid is investigating the murder of a policewoman in Ikageleng, Zeerust, on Tuesday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the murder of a policewoman in Ikageleng, Zeerust, allegedly by her police officer husband.

North West police said the 48-year-old warrant officer is expected to appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court soon for “killing” his 44-year-old estranged wife and her male companion.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident took place on Tuesday in Sandvlakte, Zeerust.

“According to information, the off-duty police officer, who is stationed at Nietverdiend, went to a house in Sandvlakte where he allegedly fired several shots and instantly killed a 30-year-old man and his estranged wife, who is also a police officer, stationed at Kopfontein Port of Entry. Subsequent to the incident, the suspect handed himself to the police and the firearm that was allegedly used during the commission of the crime was confiscated,” he said.

Mokgwabone said the motive for the crime is unknown and investigations are underway.

The provincial police commissioner, Lt Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and urged employees to use the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) programme and professionals rather than resorting to violence. 

