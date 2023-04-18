A truck driver is in hot water after he crashed his heavy-duty vehicle into a stationary police van on the N2 between Pongola and Piet Retief in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
A SA Trucker report said police officers were conducting a routine traffic check when the incident occurred on Monday.
“The police van was parked on the side of the road conducting a routine stop-and-search when the incident occurred
“The driver was reportedly taken in for questioning,” the report said.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pongola residents have been protesting against the movement of heavy-duty vehicles after a crash in the area last year killed 18 children, a teacher’s assistant and a bakkie driver.
The community closed the road for trucks and demanded authorities monitor their movements in the town.
KZN cops escape injury after truck ploughs into stationary van on N2
Image: via Facebook
