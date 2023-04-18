South Africa

KZN cops escape injury after truck ploughs into stationary van on N2

18 April 2023 - 11:08
Policemen escaped unhurt as they conducted a routine traffic check when a truck crashed into their vehicle.
Image: via Facebook

A truck driver is in hot water after he crashed his heavy-duty vehicle into a stationary police van on the N2 between Pongola and Piet Retief in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A SA Trucker report said police officers were conducting a routine traffic check when the incident occurred on Monday.

“The police van was parked on the side of the road conducting a routine stop-and-search when the incident occurred

“The driver was reportedly taken in for questioning,” the report said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pongola residents have been protesting against the movement of heavy-duty vehicles after a crash in the area last year killed 18 children, a teacher’s assistant and a bakkie driver.

The community closed the road for trucks and demanded authorities monitor their movements in the town.

TimesLIVE

