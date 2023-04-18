A Mpumalanga man who was on the run after the decomposing body of his girlfriend was found in the ceiling at his home has been arrested — more than six months after the discovery.
In October 2022, the badly decomposing body of 34-year-old Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni was discovered in Thabo Silas Tsotetsi's home in Balfour after police were alerted to a stench coming from the house by his other partner.
On arrival they “found a lady who indicated that she had moved into the house about a month [earlier] to stay with the father of her child”, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said at the time.
“Police began check[ing] the house to determine where the odour was coming from. At first, the ceiling trapdoor did not show clearly what was inside. However, members proceeded to the next room and broke the ceiling, [discovering] a human body wrapped with some clothes.”
Man on the run after girlfriend’s body found in ceiling is arrested
This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of boyfriend's home'
It was only by seeing the shoes she was wearing and nail polish that police were able to determine that it was a woman's body.
Tsotetsi went on the run three days before the discovery.
Mohlala on Tuesday confirmed Tsotetsi's arrest after an investigation and subsequent court appearance.
“Police in Balfour arrested the 40-year-old on April 14 in Witbank. He was hiding there since the discovery of the body.
“Tsotetsi made a brief court appearance in the Balfour magistrate's court on Monday and was remanded in custody.”
He faces murder and defeating the ends of justice charges. The matter was postponed to May 17 for further investigation.
