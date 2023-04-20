South Africa

SA will co-operate with Germans, says Lamola after former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste fails to appear in court

20 April 2023 - 17:36
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. File photo.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. File photo.
Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Justice minister Ronald Lamola was as surprised as everybody else when he heard disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste failed to appear in court in Germany this week.  

There was nothing at all stopping him. He could have appeared in Germany, so I was also surprised when I saw ... something stopped him from attending,” said Lamola.  

The minister was speaking to journalists at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on the sidelines of a state visit by Namibian President Hage Geingob. 

He was asked whether South Africa would co-operate with German law-enforcement agencies after prosecutors reportedly applied for Jooste to be arrested following his no-show in a German court on Tuesday.  

TimesLIVE reported that the 61-year-old, who is accused of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014, is said to have lost his travel documents. 

On Tuesday the public prosecutor’s office in Oldenburg applied for proceedings to be suspended and the issuance of an arrest warrant after being informed Jooste could not travel due to missing documents, the SABC reported. 

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is a wanted man in Germany

Disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is a wanted man in Germany, where prosecutors on Tuesday applied for an arrest warrant against him after ...
News
1 day ago

This would be the first criminal charge against Jooste since Steinhoff’s collapse five years ago. The company's share price plunged by more than 90% after revelations of accounting irregularities on December 5 2017.

In October 2022, assets worth more than R1.2bn held by or linked to Jooste were frozen by the Reserve Bank. These included his home in Hermanus, the Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch and art and jewellery related to suspected exchange control contraventions rather than the wider alleged fraud involving R106bn in “fictitious and/or irregular transactions”. 

“We always co-operate with the other foreign jurisdictions requesting our nationals. On a day-to-day basis we have helped them to attend to issues of justice in their own countries and this matter of Mr Jooste is no different. 

“We will definitely co-operate with Germany, but we will also have to look at what will become of the issues of sentencing, the fines and what our laws say.  

“Looking at [what is] alleged to have been committed, it’s a very serious matter that may need or warrant the minimum sentencing in our country. So all of those things will come into play and then we will be able to co-operate and respond to the German authorities," said Lamola, insisting there was nothing stopping Jooste from travelling to Germany.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Jooste yet to pay for insider trading

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is expected to issue a revised penalty soon for the former Steinhoff CEO after its initial fine of more than ...
News
5 months ago

JSE seeks to fine Steinhoff’s ex-CEO Markus Jooste R15m

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange plans to fine Steinhoff International Holdings NV former CEO Markus Jooste R15m for violating listing rules and ...
Business Times
3 months ago

'I think at this point an apology is enough': Lamola responds to calls for him to step down over Bester's escape

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has warned those implicated in aiding Thabo Bester escape from prison will be held ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Phala Phala investigation hits snag, but South Africa co-operating with Namibia: Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has conceded that the Phala Phala investigation has hit a snag. Lamola made the admission as President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
News
8 hours ago

UAE royals, president jet into South Africa to visit luxury game reserve

The Emirati royal family and guests are reportedly on a private visit at a luxury game reserve between Makhanda and Bedford, which was purchased by ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  4. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  5. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras