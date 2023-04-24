“The municipality has lost many councillors through murder and we take every threat seriously. It should be noted that many of these councillors were killed in their place of residence, hence our justified concerns regarding this attack.”
We didn't 'storm' eThekwini mayor's home, says KZN civic group
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal civic group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela has denied invading eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s home in Durban North.
The municipality on Monday said his home was targeted on Sunday evening.
The city condemned the “attack” and called for swift action against those implicated in light of recent political killings.
It was aware of the public perception political figures such as the premier and mayors lived in state houses which may lead to people feeling “entitled” to march to those residences. However, Kaunda lived in his private property.
“Though the mayor is a public figure and the first citizen of the city, he and his family deserve to be protected.
“City leadership calls on the police to act swiftly to investigate those behind this attack. They must be brought to book for their thuggery and this terrorising act.
ANCWL in eThekwini accuses political analyst of organising march to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's house
“The municipality has lost many councillors through murder and we take every threat seriously. It should be noted that many of these councillors were killed in their place of residence, hence our justified concerns regarding this attack.”
The city didn't immediately respond to queries about whether security thwarted the unwelcome visitors or whether they were removed.
Umsinsi, which has previously conducted home visits to politicans and had planned to visit Kaunda's home, denied responsibility.
Spokesperson Mlungisi Mgqibisa told TimesLIVE their plan to do a “door-to-door visit” to the mayor’s house was in place but they have not yet acted on it.
“We are not aware of any march to the mayor’s house, so if it did happen then it was not us. I think that’s just the governing party’s efforts to deflect from the real issues that have plagued the city, such as the food nutrition scandal we first exposed when we marched to the premier’s house.”
The controversial civil rights movement has been vocal about plans to march to the mayor’s house as part of its campaign to hold politicians accountable for their running of the city.
In January, the group marched to the house of premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube before repeating the act in March at King’s House and proceeding to the house of former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla.
Mgqibisa said their march to Kaunda’s house would be a surprise but it would not be a secret and they would be supported by different community groups.
