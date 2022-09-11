Construction mafias hold Western Cape to ransom
Extortion by armed gangsters brings various infrastructure projects in Cape Town and the province to a halt
11 September 2022 - 00:00
From halting hundreds of millions of rand worth of construction projects to demanding R1,500 a month to allow an employer to take his staff home; that’s the work of extortion gangs, according to the Western Cape local government and businesses, who say the province’s economy is being held to ransom by thugs. ..
