South Africa

Limpopo police arrest woman after boyfriend fatally stabbed

01 May 2023 - 09:21
Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her partner. Stock image.
Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her partner. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Limpopo police arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old partner to death on Saturday.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred at Morarela village outside Marble Hall on Saturday evening.  

The victim was visiting his partner at her home when the two became engaged in an argument.  

“The suspect (woman) apparently went outside to cool down, but the victim followed her while holding a sharp object. The victim was then stabbed in the upper body following a fight between the two,” he said.  

Ledwaba added that emergency medical services were summoned but man was declared dead at the scene and the suspect was arrested.  

“Police have opened a murder case. The motive for the killing is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” he said. 

The suspect will appear at the Marble Hall magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

 TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'Where politeness is needed be polite, where roughness is be rough': Lesufi as crime wardens graduate

“Where politeness is needed, please be polite. Where roughness is needed please be rough.”
News
19 hours ago

'Sleeping on the job': crime intelligence under fire at Loyiso Nkohla memorial

Ses'khona People's Rights Movement president Andile Lili lambasted the country's crime intelligence structures at the Tuesday memorial service for ...
News
5 days ago

Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police source

A female relative of one of the murdered Soweto boys has allegedly been arrested in connection with their killing, TimesLIVE has been told.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Police build new home for mother paralysed in brutal GBV shooting South Africa
  2. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  3. 'Middleman' in Papapavlou murder conspiracy case seeks release on bail South Africa
  4. Limpopo man 'stabs girlfriend to death' after tavern outing South Africa

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. When to collect your Sassa grant in May South Africa
  4. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  5. Grandmother and boyfriend charged with murders of two Soweto boys South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York