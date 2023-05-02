A former Msunduzi mayoral bodyguard has been arrested after he allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old man, loaded his body into a municipal vehicle and dumped it in a river.
Nkosinathi Radebe, 22, was killed on Friday night in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg.
It is alleged his body was discovered after the former bodyguard of Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla went to a police station to report a hijacking. After he was questioned by police, he eventually confessed to reporting a false hijacking and pointed out where he dumped the body.
The man, whose name is known, was arrested and charged with murder at Plessislaer police station.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man would appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The body was found with a gunshot wound and a number of bruises.
Ex-bodyguard for KZN mayor arrested for 'killing man, dumping body in river'
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
KZN magistrate killed in suspected hijacking
The Msunduzi municipality issued a statement to confirm the man is no longer the mayor’s bodyguard.
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, the city said the man was still a municipal employee and his tenure as the mayor’s bodyguard ended months ago when he secured a permanent position in another department.
Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said: “We condemn this unfortunate incident with the contempt it deserves. We assure the community of Msunduzi that strong disciplinary actions will be taken, in line with the municipality’s disciplinary code. The employee has put the municipality into disrepute.
“There is no damage control to be done. We believe in the rule of law and will assist the SAPS in any way we can to enable the law to take its course.”
