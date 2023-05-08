South Africa

Seven Mpumalanga men accused of Coka brothers’ murders plead not guilty

08 May 2023 - 19:41
The men accused of the murder of Coka brothers Mgcini and Zenzele in court. File photo.
The men accused of the murder of Coka brothers Mgcini and Zenzele in court. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The murder trial of six farmers and a farmworker implicated in the deaths of the Coka brothers began in the Mpumalanga High Court, sitting in Middelburg, on Monday.

Daniel Cornelius Malan, 38, Cornelius Lourens Greyling, 26, Othard Johan Klingenberg, 53, Ignatius Michael Steynberg, 31, Zenzele Mzikayise Patrick Yende, 48, Andries Pienaar, 32, and Werner Potgieter, 48, face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, obstructing the course of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Mgcini Coka and Zenzele Coka were murdered in April 2021 at Pampoenskraal farm in Piet Retief. Three other men were severely injured.

The accused have pleaded not guilty.  

The brothers were allegedly part of a group who went to the farm to ask for seasonal work. They were allegedly told to leave the farm as they were not welcome.  

“It is said that those who came to ask for employment decided to leave the farm but later realised one of them was left behind. They went back only to find he was kept at the farm by the suspects,” police said at the time.

Coka brothers’ murder accused granted bail

The five men accused of the murder of the Coka brothers in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have been granted bail.
News
2 years ago

“It is said that as the men demanded that they let him go, a scuffle broke [out] where two men were reportedly shot and died at the scene. Three other men sustained serious wounds,” police said. 

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said three of the accused — Yende, Potgieter and Greyling — also face charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder in a separate case.

They are charged with Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi for the murder of Sifiso Thwala and his friend Musa Nene in August 2020.

Thwala, his brother Sthembiso and Nene were allegedly beaten, shocked with cattle prods and pepper sprayed after they stopped next to the farm after experiencing car trouble.

Sthembiso survived by pretending to be dead until police arrived. 

The matter slipped through the cracks until 2021 when the Coka brothers' deaths came to light.

The seven accused were granted R10,000 bail in April 2021.

Three months later, Yende, Potgieter and Greyling were also granted bail of R10,000 in the Thwala and Nene murder case.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Piet Retief farm case unearths old killings

Sthembiso Thwala stayed completely still, pretending to be dead, next to the bodies of his brother and a friend after they were attacked on an ...
News
1 year ago

'Coka brothers not only ones killed at the farm'

The investigating officer in the Coka brothers' murder case has told the Piet Retief magistrate's court that another double murder happened at the ...
News
2 years ago

Four Mkhondo farmers accused of killing brothers to remain behind bars

The four men implicated in the murder of two alleged job seekers in the Mkhondo area near Piet Retief appeared in the local magistrate’s court on ...
News
2 years ago

Men shot dead on Mkhondo farm were looking for jobs, say cops

The two men who were shot dead on a farm at Bampoen outside Mkhondo had reportedly gone to the farm in search of employment, said Mpumalanga police.
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...