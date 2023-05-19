Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarchy Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has called an imbizo for May 26 to provide a briefing on Ingonyama Trust developments and its board.
The meeting is expected to discuss the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson of the board, a decision TimesLIVE has learnt Buthelezi does not approve of.
“I can confirm there is a meeting of amakhosi, called by the traditional prime minister, which will be held on Friday May 26 at 10am in Empangeni, at the Imbizo Teachers' Hall,” said his spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe.
“As per his previous statements on the matter, the prime minister, as the author of the Ingonyama Trust, will brief amakhosi on recent developments affecting the trust and the board,” she added.
Van der Merwe emphasised that “the prime minister has advised his majesty of this meeting”.
Buthelezi calls imbizo with amakhosi over Ingonyama Trust board changes
Traditional prime minister to Zulu royal family refutes claims he asked to step down from the role
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Ingonyama Trust gets new board chair
She dismissed rumours of Buthelezi's departure from the ministerial role.
Sources close to TimesLIVE say Buthelezi asked King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at a meeting held in Durban on Sunday to announce at an imbizo that he will be stepping down.
“The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation did not ask the king to call an imbizo to make any announcement on his position,” said Van der Merwe.
“The king therefore did not reply to the alleged request, as no such request was made.”
Buthelezi remained mum on questions from TimesLIVE regarding his alleged unhappiness about the appointment of Mzimela. This has been attributed to a “strained relationship” between Buthelezi and the king.
TimesLIVE
