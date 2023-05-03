South Africa

Former accused turned state witness 'didn’t want to convert to Islam'

Defence lawyer, witness argue over 'cold room', prayers and iPhone

03 May 2023 - 15:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Members of the Hawks raided Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio's homestead in Endlovini in February 2018.
Members of the Hawks raided Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio's homestead in Endlovini in February 2018.
Image: Orrin Singh

The state witness in the murder and kidnapping trial of well-known botanist Rodney Saunders and wife Rachel told the Durban high court about his reluctance to join the Islamic faith.

The young man was cross-examined on Wednesday by Bulelani Mazomba, who represents Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41. He is charged alongside wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and associate Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, who all face charges of murder and kidnapping after the Saunders' went missing in February 2018.

The witness, who was also arrested for theft in February along with Del Vecchio and Patel, lived near the couple and had worked for them since 2017. He previously testified he initially did casual labour including mowing the lawn and helping build a rondavel. He was later tasked with driving their child to and from school.

The man, who was given a suspended sentence, testified about Del Vecchio's alleged attempts to lure him into joining the Islamic faith by showing pictures of an armed man in traditional garb.

“I did not want to join the religion as I saw it as somewhat of a funny religion. Besides, my parents also had their own religion [which he didn't follow],” said the witness.

Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court

Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
News
1 week ago

He testified the trio had dug a hole in the yard of the settlement, which Del Vecchio had indicated would be used to build an underground house.

Mazomba said his client denied this version, adding it was to be used as a cold room.

“He did not say it was going to be a cold room. He wanted to have an underground house. I, for one, know what [cold] rooms look like. I often see them during functions in my village,” said a witness.

He denied allegations made by Del Vecchio which suggested Jackson would often supply clothes to the witness, including a pair of “camouflage pants”, during the months in which they had been acquainted with each other.

“I used to buy my own clothes with the money I had earned. I was also given food at home. Whenever I would work I used to use my old clothes and boots,” said the witness.

Mazomba disputed the man's previous evidence that Del Vecchio and Patel often prayed outside a tent before the rondavel was built.

“The tent would have been too small for them to pray inside as they would have had to kneel,” said the witness.

Mazomba also said his client denied owning a smartphone, which the witness said he owned. Instead, Del Vecchio said his phone was a R300 “no-name” phone.

“I used to see him with the iPhone,” said the witness.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court the last time she interacted with her sister was via a Whatsapp chat before ...
News
1 week ago

Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier

The three accused used Dr Saunders’s credit card at Pavilion Shopping Centre
News
2 weeks ago

Botanist murder trial postponed again as another accused falls ill

Suspected food poisoning resulted in another postponement in the trial of the trio appearing for the double murder of two British/South African ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa
  5. Panyaza Lesufi hits back at critics 'fat-shaming' crime prevention warden South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York