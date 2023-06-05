A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and abuse of his eight-year-old son by the family violence child protection and sexual offences unit in Peddie, Eastern Cape.
Police were alerted to alleged abuse and maltreatment of the child by community members on May 31, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.
“When police arrived at the house, they found the child alone and cuffed with a chain. He was freed and taken for medical treatment and to a place of safety.”
The father went on the run. He was tracked down to a relative's house in Motherwell, Gqeberha, on Sunday. He will appear in the Peddie magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her shock and sadness at the alleged inhumane treatment of the young child.
“It is our responsibility as parents and/or caretakers to take control and protect our children. It is very sad when these very people become perpetrators instead of protectors.
“We appreciate the efforts of communities for looking out for our children and for reporting the maltreatment of children who do not have a voice. Let us be the voice for those who can’t and stop the scourge of violence against the vulnerable,” Mene said.
Father arrested for 'chaining, raping his son', 8, in Eastern Cape
