Vulnerable communities get vitamin C boost with 1,000-ton mandarin donation
Image: Supplied
Instead of 1-million kilograms of mandarins being turned into juice, the fruit is being dispatched to communities in Durban and Johannesburg in need of a vitamin C boost.
NPO SA Harvest, a food rescue and hunger relief organisation, has teamed up with local mandarin brand ClemenGold International to distribute the fruit it has donated to the cause during the citrus season from May until August.
In a bid to reduce food waste and hunger in the country, SA Harvest drives initiatives to channel surplus food from farms, manufacturers and retailers to those in need.
ClemenGold International annually distributes more than 4-million pieces of citrus to around 160,000 beneficiaries at crèches, old age homes, hospitals, schools and non-profit institutions in areas where nutrition is a daily challenge.
“However, we have limited ability to handle the logistics of such actions, and taking hands with SA Harvest enables us to have an even bigger impact and reach areas beyond our immediate surroundings,” said Adéle Ackermann, ClemenGold International's marketing manager.
KZN school nutrition programme continues to face challenges
