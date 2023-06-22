South Africa

POLL | Will JMPD officers wearing body cameras reduce bribery and corruption?

22 June 2023 - 15:13
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
JMPD officers could soon wear body cameras to curb corruption.
Image: Supplied

Plans for Johannesburg metro police officers to be equipped with body cameras has split opinion.

Speaking on eNCA, metro police acting chief Angie Mokasi said body cameras will bring benefits, including curbing bribery and corruption.

“We are taking responsibility and have invested a lot of resources in internal affairs. The city is purchasing body cameras that will assist or eradicate issues of corruption. They will also protect our officers and protect the public.”

While some backed the decision, arguing that it will be a deterrent, others said the crooked would find different ways to elicit bribes.

It's part of the metro police department's efforts to clamp down on corruption and misconduct by officers.

Meanwhile, two Tshwane metro police officers were arrested at the weekend in Diepsloot, Johannesburg for allegedly operating outside their jurisdiction using a private vehicle.

“Considering the spate of allegations against Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) members, the action by the two officers was questionable and odd,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.

He said the TMPD integrity unit was also investigating seven officers for using illegal breathalysers in two separate incidents over the same weekend.

It comes days after the department called on the public to ask officers for their appointment letters and photos when stopped, after complaints about corruption and extortion.

“Considering the number of complaints the city has received regarding extortion, corruption and other cases of misconduct by TMPD officers, this directive was long overdue. I welcome the initiative by the acting chief and will continue to support him in implementing any measures to address this problem,” community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said.

