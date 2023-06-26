Statutory rape matter of suspended North West councillor postponed in his absence

The case against the suspended ANC councillor from Matlosana local municipality, Tebogo Sepale, who is charged with statutory rape, has been postponed to July for bail application and further investigation.
On Monday, his attorney appeared on his behalf in the Orkney magistrates’ court as the 43-year-old was absent for "unknown reasons".
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state intends to oppose his bail application.
Further, Mamothame said the state is awaiting the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against Sepale.
Sepale is facing 11 provisional charges, two for statutory rape, three for violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.
Mamothame said Sepale's court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape, after they were reported at Kanana police station, respectively.
“In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant, in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday May 6 2023, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17,” he said.
Sepale will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on July 7.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
